The Acting Mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, has said that in the morning the State Bureau of Investigation was conducting searches at his home.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“They are breaking into my apartment with a search. SBI," he said.

Lomako connects the searches with his statement about attempts by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration to avoid responsibility for the tragedy in the Drama Theater.

"Clearly a day after my post about the attempt of the City Military Administration and its head (Dmytro - Ed.) Bryzhynskyi to avoid responsibility for the tragedy in the Drama Theater. Democracy? No, we didn't hear," Lomako added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, SSU representatives came with searches to the Acting Mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako.

Earlier, Lomako claimed that suspicion would be handed to him, and he would be removed from office. He believes that the purpose of suspicion is to block the work of the city authorities and paralyze the city.

Prosecutors are investigating the case against the organizers of a drone exhibition in Chernihiv, where a rocket exploded on approach and killed many people. Also, many people were injured.