The russian missile that hit the territory of the Chernihiv Drama Theater, where the drone exhibition was held, exploded in the air. The prosecutor's office is investigating the circumstances related to the organization of the drone exhibition.

This was reported by the head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, Yurii Bielousov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The investigation is being carried out in two major directions. The first is the identification of those persons who, having made the decision to strike, directly carried out this strike. And, of course, we are studying all the circumstances related to the organization of the exhibition," Bielousov said.

The investigation identifies the persons from among the command staff of the russian armed forces who gave the order to carry out this strike and the specific military unit that directly launched the missile.

A version of striking a blow by enemy agents on the territory of Ukraine is also being developed.

The prosecutor reported that, according to the investigation, the main force of the explosion was aimed specifically at people who were around the Drama Theater.

"Russia used an Iskander-M missile. And there are several adjustments to that missile. The missile was configured in such a way that it detonated in the air. This type of adjustment is done in order to increase the maximum damage to manpower in open terrain. The theater certainly also received damage, but there is an assumption that the main force of the explosion was aimed at the surrounding people,” Bielousov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the search and rescue operation at the site of the attack by the russian invaders in Chernihiv has been completed, the number of victims has increased to 136 people, 7 killed.

The exhibition of drone manufacturers in Chernihiv was announced in advance, but the exact venue was a secret almost until the start of the event, shortly after which the russian missile attack took place.