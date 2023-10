The United States stands with Ukraine to bring the aggressor country of russia to justice. US Ambassador Bridget Brink wrote about this on Twitter after the russian attack on the Kharkiv terminal of Nova Poshta.

“Again overnight horrific images of Russian violence against civilians in Ukraine - a missile attack on a postal office in Kharkiv killed 6 people and seriously injured more. The Kremlin’s disregard for life is for all the world to see. The United States stands with Ukraine to hold Russia accountable,” Brink wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of October 21, the russians fired a missile at the Nova Poshta terminal in the village of Korotychi, Kharkiv Region. As a result, 6 people were killed and 16 were wounded. There were 20 people on the territory of the terminal. Among the victims are men aged from 19 to 43. They were taken to the hospital with injuries of varying degrees of severity.

According to the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, the investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.