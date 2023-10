Head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South, Nataliya Humeniuk, commented on the information of the analysts of the Institute for the Study of War that the Ukrainian military has gained foothold on the left bank of the Kherson Region. According to her, it is still too early to talk about the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. TSN writes about this.

"First of all, it is too early to talk about this in an affirmative tone, because these are the conclusions of analysts. It sounds very strange that this was confirmed by the russian military correspondents. Who perceives their statements as evidence - it is very strange to hear this. We are talking about the fact that our combat work is conducted in different directions, in different ways. The emphasis is on counter-battery fighting, since the task is to clear part of the territory of the left bank from the enemy in order to make life easier for the right bank. The occupation forces continue to bombard it, air attacks are very powerful, so our task is to make life easier for civilians. We are not talking about advance on such a scale, we are talking about combat work, which can be declared only when there is a fixed result," Humeniuk said.

She also noted that the proclamations that have already been made in our combat zone are very harmful to combat work.

"It has already been made clear many times that the work around some populated area is not considered complete without gaining foothold. Therefore, let's take our time and trust the military who are doing it," Humeniuk added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers launched a record-breaking number of guided aerial bombs over the Kherson Region in one day.