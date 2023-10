Majority of Ukrainians will have their salaries raised next year: they promise up to 20%

Due to the full-scale military invasion, the financial situation of many Ukrainians leaves much to be desired. So people are interested in what will happen to their incomes in the future. As it turned out, the majority of working Ukrainians will have their salaries raised next year.

The European Business Association (EBA) "The Labor Market in Wartime" examined the labor market. According to the results of the survey, this year 76% of employers increased the salaries of their subordinates. 51% of companies hired new employees in 2023. Also, 53% of enterprises provide psychological assistance to employees. 47% of companies improve the qualifications of workers.

At the same time, 21% of entrepreneurs had to resort to freezing the budget for staff development, training and maintenance. 8% of companies optimized their staff this year. Only 4% of employers stopped paying bonuses. And 1.5% of entrepreneurs had to reduce the wages of employees.

However, the results of the study indicate that the situation should improve somewhat next year. 65% of entrepreneurs plan to look for new employees in 2024. At the same time, only 5% of respondents are considering downsizing.

And even more, in 2024, 93% of survey participants will increase wages for their employees. In particular, 29% of employers plan to increase salaries by 10-15%. A salary increase of 5-10% is expected for 12% of interviewed entrepreneurs. The income of subordinates will increase by 15-20% in 10% of businessmen. And 2% of employers intend to increase the salaries of their employees by more than 20%.