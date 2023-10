The German company Rheinmetall was contracted to supply artillery shells as part of an agreement with the German Armed Forces. Despite the fact that the formal customer is the Bundeswehr, all ammunition is intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The order provides for the delivery of more than 100,000 155 mm shells from the Rheinmetall Expal Munitions subsidiary in Spain, as well as additional high-explosive DM 121 shells. Several tens of thousands of shells should be delivered in 2023, the rest - in 20.

In July 2023, Rheinmetall announced a new agreement with the German Armed Forces to supply artillery shells and expand existing cooperation. The contracts provide for the supply of several hundred thousand shells, fuses and propelling charges.

Against the background of the war in Ukraine, many countries were forced to replenish ammunition supplies. In this context, Rheinmetall had already received several large orders for the supply of artillery shells.

The agreement concluded in July on the supply of 155 mm artillery shells is valid until 2029, the volume of orders within it is about EUR 1.2 billion.

In March, the EU defense and foreign ministers agreed on a plan to jointly purchase ammunition. It provides for the provision of a million shells to Ukraine over the next 12 months.

Rheinmetall, the largest ammunition manufacturer in the world, has already supplied the Ukrainian military with Marder infantry fighting vehicles, various caliber ammunition, field hospitals, military trucks and anti-drone systems. By the end of the year, Rheinmetall will provide Ukraine with new generation air reconnaissance systems LunaNG.