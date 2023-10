Locals refuse to leave Avdiivka, despite the opportunity to quickly evacuate and constant artillery and air strikes from the russians. At present, 1,601 people remain in the city.

The head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitaiiy Barabash announced this.

"The situation is difficult, the enemy does not leave the attempt to surround Avdiivka and has been storming for a day - a new wave has come, no less powerful than on October 10 and 11. They come with a lot of equipment, according to preliminary data, at least 50 pieces of equipment were burned per day on our axis, including another Su-25. This is the fifth in our direction," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiivka axis, the occupiers resumed offensive actions and do not abandon attempts to surround Avdiivka.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces General Valerii Zaluzhnyi visited the positions of the Ukrainian military in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka and on the Kupiansk axis.

On October 19, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the occupiers suffered unjustified losses in attempts to storm Avdiivka.

We also reported that near Avdiivka, russians throw Soviet equipment into battle, produced back in the 50s of the last century.