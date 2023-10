Zaluzhnyi visits AFU positions in Avdiivka and shows how Ukrainian military shot down invaders’ aircraft

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Valerii Zaluzhnyi has visited the Avdiivka axis, where he met with commanders of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine performing combat missions on this front line.

The corresponding video was published on the official page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

According to Zaluzhnyi, now a super difficult situation has developed on the Avdiivka axis.

"The enemy actively uses assault units, throws a large number of armored vehicles using aviation and artillery. Despite all, our soldiers continue to heroically repel attacks, destroying enemy manpower and equipment," the report said.

It is reported that Zaluzhnyi held a meeting with the commanders of brigades performing combat missions on the Avdiivka axis.

They determined the sequence of steps of the Defense Forces of Ukraine taking into account the constant change in the operational situation.

Zaluzhnyi and the officers also discussed the primary needs of the units.

Besides, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine visited the positions of the Ukrainian military on the Kupiansk axis, where "our guys firmly hold the defense in super-difficult conditions."

Zaluzhnyi published a video showing how the Ukrainian military shot down a russian plane in the area of Avdiivka.

Recall that at the beginning of last week, russian troops launched a large-scale offensive on several sections of the front on the Avdiivka axis.

Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash later said that the russian offensive in the city area was the largest since 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 19, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the occupiers suffered unjustified losses in attempts to storm Avdiivka.

We also reported that near Avdiivka, russians throw Soviet equipment into battle, produced back in the 50s of the last century.