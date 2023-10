MiG-31 fighters seen in Crimea, one of modifications of this aircraft equipped with Kinzhal missiles

At the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the MiG-31 fighter interceptors of russians were seen. Earlier, russian dictator vladimir putin instructed to start patrolling the Black Sea with aircraft with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Satellite images of the airfield on his account on X (formerly Twitter) were published by an OSINT analyst under the nickname MT_Anderson.

He analyzed a satellite image of the Belbek airfield taken by Planet Labs on October 15.

On it, the OSINT analyst found at least four MiG-31 aircraft.

In addition to them, multi-purpose Su-30 fighters and heavy Su-27 fighters can be seen at the airfield.

The Su-30 fighters probably have car tires with which the russians have recently covered their aircraft.

Recall that MiG-31 fighter interceptors can launch Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. The aircraft modification MiG-31K is equipped with them.

Note that in the published satellite images it is not clear whether the aircraft discovered at the airfield are precisely a modification of the МіГ-31 capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, russian dictator vladimir putin instructed to begin regular patrols of the Black Sea. For this, aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles will be used.

Recall that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that patrolling by the occupiers of the Black Sea with aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles does not carry a fundamentally new threat to Ukraine.

The military stressed that the russians are already capable of launching Kinzhals at Ukraine from the northern and eastern directions.

Flights of Kinzhal missile carriers will lead to more frequent announcement of air alarms.