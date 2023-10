The russian occupiers increased the number of attacks in the south due to concerns about the advance of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The night passed alarmingly, and this is already a familiar state for the southern regions, unfortunately. Mostly guided aerial bombs still pestered them. The enemy continues to use them, to use them quite massively," she said.

According to her, the russians used 15 guided aerial bombs per daylight, and at night they brought this score to 25 - an additional 10 aerial bombs were directed.

"At the same time, the concentration that the enemy allows itself is obviously terrorist," Humeniuk added.

According to the spokeswoman, the occupiers fired 10 KABs during the day in Beryslav and 4 KABs at night in Zmiivka. She stressed that this suggests that the enemy purposefully destroys civilian infrastructure and settlements, strikes at civilians.

Humeniuk noted that such intensification of shelling in the south is associated with russian fears of the Ukrainian Defense Forces advancing.

"They justify this with the hysteria that was promoted in the information space that they are very afraid of the advancee of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in this direction. The Zaporizhzhia direction has long been waiting for them, they are very unconvincing in the eastern direction - in fact - and now they have hysteria in the Kherson direction," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the military of the terrorist state of the russian federation during the past day, October 19, 97 times attacked the peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 461 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, AGS automatic grenade launchers, tanks, aviation and UAVs. In the city of Kherson, the enemy fired 36 shells.