Unidentified persons threatened a witness in the case of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with murder and damage to his health in connection with his testimony at the stage of pre-trial investigation.

This is stated in court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Due to threats, detectives from the Economic Security Bureau petitioned the court to question this witness.

"The need to interrogate the specified witness during the pre-trial investigation in the court session is justified by the fact that he began to receive threats with intimidation regarding the deprivation of his life and damage to his health, regarding the testimony provided by him at the pre-trial investigation stage in criminal proceedings No. 72023000410000034 of August 11, 2023. Thus, in accordance with the information received during the pre-trial investigation, there is a threat from unidentified persons to life and health," the court materials said.

The name of the witness is not specified.

These circumstances, according to the Economic Security Bureau, may affect the fact that the witness will change his testimony by the time they are presented in court under the influence of unidentified persons, or will not give testimony at all, and therefore there is a need to conduct his interrogation during the pre-trial investigation in a court.

The court allowed the Economic Security Bureau to question the witness in a court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau put on the wanted list PrivatBank’s former board chairman Oleksandr Dubilet, as well as his ex-deputy Liudmyla Shmalchenko in the case of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi regarding the organization of the seizure of UAH 9.2 billion of PrivatBank.

Another suspect appeared in the case against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who was also arrested by the court.

Oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is under arrest, has health issues.