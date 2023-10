Ukraine's air defense not yet able to intercept ballistic missiles in all directions - Ihnat

Ukraine will not be able to shoot down all Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles of the occupiers due to the insufficient number of air defense systems required for this.

Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, to effectively confront the ballistic weapons of Ukraine, MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems are needed.

Ukraine has a certain number of such complexes in service, but it is not enough to close all directions from russian attacks.

"If we can't shoot down ballistics in one direction or another, then it's better to eventually go for cover," Ihnat said.

The speaker of the Air Force added that the air defense of Ukraine continues to be strengthened by Western-style weapons, but it takes time to obtain more specific systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the Air Force explained to Ukrainians why it mostly takes only a few minutes between the announcement of the alarm and the arrival of Iskanders.

We also reported that after receiving the Patriot air defense system, the Ukrainian military was first able to shoot down the invaders' Kinzhal hypersonic missile.