Ukrainian soldiers from the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group had a partial success southwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region - advanced 400 meters. The speaker of the Tavria direction Oleksandr Shtupun stated this on the air of the telethon.

"In the Melitopol direction, the soldiers of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group had partial success southwest of Verbove. We have advanced up to 400 meters in certain directions," the speaker said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, russian losses in the war in Ukraine on the morning of Thursday, October 19, amounted to 630 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion made 290,680 in the military. Besides, the Armed Forces destroyed an aircraft and a helicopter.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military on the front line in the Donetsk Region shot down another attack aircraft Su-25 the Grach of the russian occupation army. This is the third such plane in a week.