AFU in Donetsk Region shoot down another Su-25 attack aircraft. This is the third plane in a week

The Ukrainian military on the front line in the Donetsk Region shot down another Su-25 attack aircraft ‘Grach’ of the russian occupation army. This is the third such plane in the past week.

The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on Telegram.

According to him, during the past day, russian troops conducted 47 combat clashes, as well as launched 35 air and two missile strikes.

The positions of the Armed Forces and frontline settlements were shelled by the invaders 906 times.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 1,321 fire missions on the enemy.

Tarnavskyi said that within a week the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 427 invaders and destroyed 36 units of enemy equipment.

A russian ammunition depot was also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, the occupiers lost almost 900 soldiers and more than 120 pieces of equipment.

We also reported that the occupiers brought five ships capable of launching Kalibr missiles into the Black Sea.