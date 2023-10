Kazakhstan has imposed a ban on the export to the aggressor state of russia of 106 types of goods that can be used for military purposes. The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel on Thursday, October 19.

Yermak noted that Kazakhstan's sanctions affected goods that russia can use for military purposes, such as drones, microelectronics and the like. In total, 106 products were included in the ban list.

"These are goods that were not produced in Kazakhstan. The enemy tried to obtain Western components through re-export. The McFaul-Yermak group worked with our partners so that russians could not receive through third countries as many important components for the production of weapons as possible," Yermak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, said that the European Union had agreed on the 11th sanctions package against the aggressor state of russia, which will reduce the ability of the russian federation to produce missiles.

On September 26, Yermak said that the aggressor state russia is ready to invest everything it has in killing Ukrainians.

On October 13, Yermak said that the G7 countries (the United Kingdom, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan) froze the assets of the aggressor state of russia in the amount of USD 280 billion.