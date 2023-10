The countries of the G7 (United States, Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan) froze the assets of the aggressor state russia in the amount of UAH 280 billion. The head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this on his Telegram channel on Friday, October 13.

"The G7 countries have frozen USD 280 billion of russian assets and promise to keep them until the russian federation pays reparations to Ukraine. An important decision," Yermak wrote.

According to him, russian assets should be confiscated and sent to restore Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 21, the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, announced that the European Union has agreed to an 11th package of sanctions against the aggressor state of russia, which will reduce russia's ability to produce missiles.

On August 5, Yermak stated that the missiles with which the russian invaders attacked Ukraine that day were manufactured this year.

On September 26, Yermak stated that the aggressor state, russia was ready to invest everything it has in killing Ukrainians.