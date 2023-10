At night in Zaporizhzhia, search operations at the site of a missile attack on a 5-story residential building were completed.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

"In total, five people were killed, five more people were wounded," the Minister of Internal Affairs informed the public.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period from 01:33 to 01:48 on the night of October 18, the army of the occupying country struck 6 S-300 missiles on the territory of Zaporizhzhia.

One missile hit a high-rise building, destroying the ceiling of the entrance from the third to the fifth floor. Nearby residential buildings and vehicles were damaged by debris and the blast wave. As a result of the attack, there are killed and wounded.

In addition, two other missiles were fired by the occupying forces at the territory of industrial facilities, and one more at a private home. The house and outbuildings were damaged by the blast wave and debris. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The police also showed the moment of attack and the consequences of the night attack.

And the State Emergency Service reported that the structure of a building hit by a russian missile in Zaporizhzhia may collapse.