The Russian occupying army launched another missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, October 18. One of them hit a residential apartment building, there were killed and wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko.

According to Malashko, from 01:33 to 01:48 AM, six russian missiles hit Zaporizhzhia at once. Their type is now being set.

One of the russian missiles hit a residential apartment building, destroying the entrance from the third to the fifth floor.

As of this moment, it is known about at least two killed. Three residents of the building were wounded, three others are considered missing.

A search and rescue operation is underway at the site of the missile strike.

As reported in the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, rescuers, together with police officers and volunteers, rescued one person from the rubble of the house.

Another 50 residents were evacuated from the damaged building.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, October 16, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the Poltava Region. Residents of Myrhorod district heard the explosions.

We also reported that on October 13, the occupiers shelled Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region. The missile hit the building of the Social Security Administration, where more than 50 people were at that time.