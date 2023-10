The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, has announced the consideration of the law on lobbying.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Well, three days of discussion about how bad it is to be a lifelong PEP end.

We open a new level - the law on lobbying, according to which all relevant organizations and individuals should submit data on their donors and amounts to the NAPC," the parliamentarian said.

In the comments, Arakhamia said that the National Agency on Corruption Prevention will control lobbying, and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau will investigate the violations.

According to him, the High Anti-Corruption Court will consider court cases regarding violations in lobbying.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on lifetime financial monitoring of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak noted that the bill was approved for the second reading in accordance with AML/CFT (anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing) standards, and would be credited as fulfilling the requirements of the International Monetary Fund. He added that this IMF requirement should have been fulfilled by the end of September this year.