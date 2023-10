President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a "grain corridor" from Ukraine through Moldova to Romania will soon work. Zelenskyy said this on Telegram, talking about his negotiations with the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Ukraine-Romania-Moldova triangle, we are able to create a very powerful basis for the development of not only our countries and peoples, but also all our Europe. Soon the "grain corridor" from Ukraine through Moldova to Romania will work. And this is a model of how much we can do together, which will matter not only for us, but also for Europe and the world in general," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine and Romania together are important donors to security, in particular food, work is underway with various partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defense in the country and in particular in the Odesa Region.

The President also announced an important decision on the training of pilots for F-16 fighters in Romania: a Pilot Training Center is being created. He and Iohannis discussed how to speed up this training, and agreed that Ukrainian pilots would be included in the first wave of training.

Zelenskyy also said that according to the results of the negotiations there will be good news regarding artillery and air defense.

He said that during the negotiations in Bucharest, an agreement was reached on the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Romania.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy on Tuesday, October 10, arrived on an official visit to Romania to discuss the development of aviation and other defense coalitions, strengthening Ukraine's air defense and security in the Black Sea.