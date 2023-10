The European Commission will contribute a grant of more than EUR 50 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson announced a grant contribution of the European Commission to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in the amount of more than EUR 50 million.

She stressed that the European community should be ready for continued russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure next winter and make efforts to minimize them.

Simson also called on European states to continue making contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which will allow for the purchase of equipment necessary for the restoration of damaged energy facilities.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in the spring of 2022.

It is noted that the fund enables governments, international financial organizations, as well as private donors to provide substantial support to the Ukrainian energy sector.

