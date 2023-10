The court has seized the property of the former president of Motor Sich, Viyacheslav Bohuslaev, worth UAH 12 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The SSU, together with the Prosecutor General's Office, completed the investigation and submitted to the court an indictment against the ex-president of Motor Sich JSC and the director of the department of foreign trade of the enterprise, who are suspected of working for the aggressor.

In addition, as part of the criminal proceedings, all the property of the accused was seized for a total amount of more than UAH 12 billion.

We are talking about the funds, real estate, and corporate rights of both officials, as well as their property, which they obtained through crime and issued to their relatives abroad.

The extras were detained by employees of the Main Investigative and Counterintelligence Department of the SSU in October 2022.

According to the investigation, the management of the plant in Zaporizhzhia established transnational channels for the illegal supply of wholesale batches of Ukrainian aircraft engines and their spare parts to the aggressor country.

The officials acted in collusion with representatives of the russian corporation Rostec, which is close to the Kremlin, and is one of the main producers of weapons for the occupation groups of the russian federation.

The invaders used the resulting products for the production and repair of impact rotorcraft, which were used en masse for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It was also established that in April 2022, the ex-leader of Motor Sich deliberately blocked the delivery of a helicopter for the needs of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

For this, the former head of the enterprise instructed his subordinates to disassemble the aircraft into parts and hide the operating documentation for it.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the SSU referred the charges against the ex-president of Motor Sich to the court under four articles of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

At the same time, his subordinate - the head of the Department of Foreign Trade of the enterprise - is charged under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

They face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Bohuslaev, suspected of aiding the aggressor state, asked to be included in the list for exchange with russia.

The SSU wants to exchange the president of Motor Sich Bohuslaev for Ukrainian defenders. The SBU also published evidence of the cooperation of Motor Sich president Bohuslaev with the russian federation.