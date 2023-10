Ukraine considers the decision of the state duma of russia to withdraw the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) as strengthening nuclear blackmail. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the world is witnessing another provocative step by the aggressor state aimed at strengthening nuclear blackmail," the report said.

The Foreign Ministry notes that this decision is part of a chain of events that have been happening in russia over the past years.

Thus, the aggressor state has already provoked a dangerous imbalance in the global architecture of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation with its decisions to suspend participation in the new Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START Treaty) and the illegal deployment of russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

Ukraine condemns russia's steps to withdraw the ratification of the Treaty and calls on the international community to respond accordingly to moscow's provocations aimed at damaging the facility and the purpose of the CTBT.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state duma of the russian federation on Wednesday adopted in the second and third readings a bill to withdraw the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. Previously, the russian parliamentarians approved the withdrawal of the ratification in the first reading.

During his visit to China, russian dictator vladimir putin appeared in public with the so-called "nuclear suitcase."

In September, CNN reported that the aggressor state russia, the United States and China have built new facilities and dug new tunnels at their nuclear testing sites in recent years, which may indicate preparations for nuclear tests.