Yesterday, on October 17, Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Tavria axis.

This was reported by the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria axis.

Earlier in the morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of another russian aircraft, providing details. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine, the enemy side has lost 319 aircraft.

The military in the Tavria axis confirmed that the enemy Su-25 aircraft was destroyed. Also, the military units of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) continue their offensive and achieve partial success south of Robotyne.

Over the past 24 hours, units of missile troops and artillery from the Tavria OSTG have carried out 1,412 fire missions. The russians suffered losses in the amount of 288 soldiers, three occupiers were captured.

In addition, 16 units of russian enemy equipment were destroyed, including 5 armored military vehicles, 4 artillery systems, one aircraft, three unmanned aerial vehicles and two units of automotive equipment. The enemy's ammunition depot was also destroyed.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria OSTG in the Avdiyivka axis, the russians are trying to surround Avdiyivka and are regrouping. 5 attacks of the invaders were repelled here.

On the Maryinka and Shakhtarsk axes, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 20 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka in the Donetsk Region, as well as two attacks south of Zolota Nyva and Prechystivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia axis, russian troops are unsuccessfully trying to restore their position southwest of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 800 more enemy soldiers were eliminated during the past 24 hours. Also, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an additional 14 tanks, 26 artillery systems and 11 enemy drones.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military shot down another Su-25 Grach attack aircraft of the russian occupation army on the front line in the Donetsk Region. This is already the third such aircraft in a week.