Lifetime financial monitoring of Politically Exposed Persons introduced not only for current MPs, but also for

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, said that the adopted law on lifetime financial monitoring of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) will concern former parliamentarians and officials, that is, those who had the appropriate position before the adoption of the document.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"Yes, for those who were an MP, they also introduce (financial monitoring)," he answered the question whether the lifetime financial monitoring will concern those who had a post before the adoption of the law.

Hetmantsev explained that this does not mean that the law is retroactive, but simply determines the status of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on the lifetime financial monitoring of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak noted that the bill was approved for the second reading in accordance with AML/CFT (anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing) standards, and would be credited as fulfilling the requirements of the International Monetary Fund. He added that this IMF requirement should have been fulfilled by the end of September this year.