The death toll of Ukrainians in Israel has risen to 23. Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the updated data, 23 citizens of Ukraine were killed as a result of terrorist attacks. In terms of the number of foreign nationals killed, Ukraine is in second place (after the United States)," he wrote.

The information provided by him also notes that as of 8:00 a.m., October 18, one citizen of Ukraine is considered missing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska during a telephone conversation with the First Lady of Israel Michal Herzog noted that the death of 13 Ukrainian citizens in Israel was confirmed as a result of an attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, 436 Ukrainians were evacuated.

On October 12, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko said that the death toll of Ukrainians in Israel increased to seven people, nine Ukrainians suffered injuries of varying severity, and nine more Ukrainians were missing. More than a thousand Ukrainian citizens sought help leaving Israel due to canceled flights.