Albania has allowed the export of Ukrainian dairy products.

This is stated in the message of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In October, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Republic of Albania, agreed on the form of an international veterinary certificate for thermally processed dairy products intended for human consumption in the Republic of Albania," the statement said.

According to the report, to date, veterinary certificates have been agreed for export to Albania of poultry meat, meat semi-finished products and thermally processed dairy products intended for human consumption.

