Azerbaijan and North Macedonia allowed the export of new types of Ukrainian-made products.

This is stated in the message of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the form of veterinary certificate for composite products containing poultry meat and dairy products, brought to culinary readiness, intended for human consumption and exported to Azerbaijan, was agreed with the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, a form of health certificate for processed pet food, except canned pet food, intended for shipment to or transit through North Macedonia has been agreed with the Food and Veterinary Agency of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water of North Macedonia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, Canada allowed the export of milk and dairy products from Ukraine.