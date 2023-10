Romania will create 5 anchorages for raid transshipment of Ukrainian grain in the port of Constanta.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The UGA initiated the creation of anchorages in Romanian territorial waters for the transshipment of Ukrainian grain from barges to large-tonnage vessels, which significantly reduces the cost of logistics and will contribute to the development of an effective route... It has been agreed today that the Romanian side will create 5 anchorages for raid transshipment of Ukrainian grain in the port of Constanta," the message reads.

It is noted that the UGA also actively worked with the government, ministries and other central authorities to create favorable conditions for the development of port infrastructure on the Danube, as well as improving the efficiency and lowering the cost of logistics in the Danube ports, in particular, lowering the price of rail transport for Ukrainian grain through Moldova, transferring to round-the-clock operation of the Sulina channel in Romania, etc.

"As a result, exports through the Danube ports since the full-scale invasion have increased from 40,000 tons to 4 million tons per month. All these steps will allow to increase the volume of grain exports from Ukraine through the Danube to the level of 30-35 million tons per year," the message noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the "grain corridor" from Ukraine through Moldova to Romania will soon be operational.