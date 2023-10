Russians attacked Poltava Region with missiles and UAVs at night. There are wounded

On the night of October 16, the russian occupiers attacked the Poltava Region with missiles and UAVs. In the Myrhorod District, the sounds of explosions were heard. The head of the Poltava Regional State Administration Filip Pronin announced this on Telegram.

According to Pronin, no hits to civil or critical infrastructure were recorded, but the debris of a missile damaged several private houses.

According to preliminary information, three people were injured, among them one ten-year-old child. They were all taken to hospital. There are no killed.

"Thank you to our Defense Forces for your work and protection! Glory to Ukraine!” thanked the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian troops fired two missiles at night in the Dnipropetrovsk Region. One of them was destroyed with air defense means by the East Ear Command.

Earlier, the head of the coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, said that the aggressor state of the russian federation is increasingly using ballistic and supersonic missiles to shell the territory of Ukraine in order to accumulate cruise missiles for massive missile attacks during the heating season. Thus, the occupiers also maintain tension.