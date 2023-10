The russian occupying army increased the intensity of offensive operations on the Kupiyansk Axis, but the enemy's attacks had limited success.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

British intelligence reports that units of the 6th and 25th Combined Arms and 1st Guards Tank Armies have been conducting attacks on the Kupiyansk Axis in recent weeks.

The goal of the occupiers on the line from Kupiyansk (Kharkiv Region) to Lyman (Donetsk Region) is probably to advance west to the Oskil River and create a buffer zone around the Luhansk Region.

It is reported that over the past month, russian troops have increased their combat potential on this part of the front.

"However, Ukrainian troops maintain a significant defensive presence in this axis, and it is unlikely that the russians will be able to achieve a serious operational breakthrough," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 16, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on the aggravation of the situation on the Kupiyansk and Lyman Axes.

At the beginning of September, the former Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported that the occupiers were preparing for an offensive on the Kupiyansk Axis.