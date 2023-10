Russians try to storm Avdiivka with infantry and throw Storm-z unit into battle

Currently, the main assaults of Avdiivka are carried out with the help of infantry and motorized rifle units. Over the past day, 10 such attacks were repelled.

Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the joint press center of the Tavria Defense Forces, spoke about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, there are fewer attacks, but the enemy does not give up hope of capturing the city. The attacks are carried out by infantry forces trying to march in groups, and motorized rifle units. Armored vehicle volumes decreased.

"Mobilized from the temporarily occupied territories and the units of Storm-z and Storm are also recorded," the speaker explained.

According to him, the intensity of offensive actions decreased, because the russians ran out of manpower.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that during the week russian troops carried out about a hundred unsuccessful assaults in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka.

On October 14, the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash said that the invaders were instructed to capture the entire Donetsk Region before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the command of the russian occupation army transferred to the Avdiivka axis units of at least two brigades of the Central Military District. With them, the russians want to strengthen the militants of the DPR group.

For the past three days, the enemy has reduced the number of attacks on Avdiivka, but during the previous days attacks with aerial bombs occured every day, so every day houses were destroyed.