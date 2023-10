Last week, the troops of the aggressor country of the russian federation made more than a hundred unsuccessful attempts to dislodge the Defense Forces of Ukraine from their positions in the Avdiyivka area.

This was announced by the speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andrii Kovaliov, on the air of the telethon.

According to him, in the Avdiyivka area last week, russian troops made more than 100 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions in the areas east of Stepove, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Keramik, Sieverne, Nevelske, Netaylove, and Pervomayske of the Donetsk Region.

"Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled all enemy attacks in this axis, destroying hundreds of russian invaders, dozens of tanks and armored vehicles," he said.

Thus, the Ukrainian military is confidently exhausting the offensive potential of the russian invaders, Kovaliov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian troops fired two missiles on the Dnipropetrovsk Region at night. One of them was destroyed by air defense of the East Air Command. The second missile hit the territory of the Dniprovskyi district of the region.

Meanwhile, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol axis and offensive actions in the Bakhmut axis, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories.