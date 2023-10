On Tuesday morning, three ships - Bull, Ramus and Bahar K - left the ports of the Odesa Region for passage along the temporary Black Sea corridor. This was reported by the Center for Transport Strategies with reference to data from ship traffic monitoring services.

It is indicated that Bull is a Panamax-type bulk carrier, deadweight of 82,000 tons, entered a Ukrainian port for loading on October 12. The Ramus and Bahar K ships, deadweight of 6,000 tons and 8,300 tons, respectively, followed for entering along the temporary corridor on October 13.

It is also noted that the Briza ship for transporting general cargo, deadweight of 8,900 tons, follows for entrance to one of the Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea on October 17.

According to the calculations of the Center for Transport Strategies, 33 ships passed (taking into account Briza) along the new route announced by Ukraine to enter the ports of the Odesa Region. For exit (including 5 vessels that have been in ports since the start of the russian invasion in February 2022), taking into account today's three vessels, this figure will reach 24. A total of 57 ships passed in both directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, the Resilient Africa bulk carrier arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first grain ship from Ukraine, which passed through the Black Sea along a temporary corridor.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of shipping in the Black Sea to provide a "grain corridor."