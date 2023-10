Russian army loses any opportunity to advance in the south of Bakhmut - Biletskyi

The russian occupying forces lost the opportunity to conduct a counteroffensive in the south of the Bakhmut axis, where the Ukrainian military has been advancing since the end of spring this year.

The founder of the Azov battalion, a serviceman of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Biletskyi told about this in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda.

"They (russian troops, - ed.) have completely lost any opportunity for a counteroffensive in the south of Bakhmut. So far," Biletskyi said.

According to him, the liberation of the settlements of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka enabled the Ukrainian military to take control of the railway running to the east.

He explained that a railway line in military terms is called a "barrier line". It is easy to defend and extremely difficult to storm.

Thanks to the establishment of control over the railway, the Ukrainian military found themselves in a convenient defensive position, which makes it possible to repel any attacks by the russians.

"That is, a repetition of this campaign, relatively speaking, on Kostiantynivka - Druzhkivka in the closest configuration is impossible," Biletskyi summarized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine announced the liberation of the village of Klishchiyivka, which is located south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

And on September 15, the Ukrainian military stormed and took the neighboring Andriyivka.

We will remind, during the battles for the village, the 72nd brigade of the occupiers was almost completely destroyed.