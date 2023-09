AFU storm and liberate Andriyivka and advance near Klishchiyivka in Donetsk Region – General Staff

During the past day, 25 combat clashes took place at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had partial success in the offensive operations in the area of Klishchiyivka. During the assault, Andriyivka, Donetsk Region, was taken over.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

It is noted that the russians carried out two missile and 59 airstrikes and fired 56 rockets using MLRSes at the positions of Ukrainian troops and at civilian objects.

Yesterday, occupiers attacked Ukraine with 22 kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type, 17 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, casualties among the civilian population were reported. Port infrastructure, private residential buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The enemy bombed the settlements of Strelecha, Pletenivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kotlyarivka in the Kharkiv Region; Nadiya and Novoyehorivka in the Luhansk Region; Klishchiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Prechistivka, Novomayorske, Urozhaine, and Staromayorske in the Donetsk Region; and Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

About 100 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Regions came under artillery fire.

According to the General Staff, in the area of responsibility of the Northern Security Service in the Volyn and Poliske axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhansk axes, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening axes, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Bakhmut axis, the russian army does not stop trying to break through the defense of the AFU in the area of Bohdanivka.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka axes, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Lastochkino and Avdiyivka Districts of the Donetsk Region.

There, during the past day, the russians made about ten unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In addition, all enemy attacks in the area of Marinsky, Donetsk Region, resulted in significant losses of both manpower and equipment for the occupiers.

On the Shakhtarskyi axis, Ukrainian soldiers are holding the initiative, putting pressure on the enemy, and carrying out assault actions.

On the Melitopol axis, the AFU continue their offensive operation in the area of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region; they inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy supply depots, and inflict successful damage on the rear of the russians.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 14, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar reported that the AFU had liberated Andriyivka in the Donetsk Region.

However, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reported that the statement about the capture of Andriyivka, Donetsk Region, was false and premature.

After that, Maliar changed her message about Andriyivka's release, noting that the situation in Andriyivka is "very complicated and changeable."