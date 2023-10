One of the most serious blows. Occupiers complain about AFU attack on Luhansk and Berdiansk airfields

Russian military bloggers called today's attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the airfields in the occupied Luhansk and Berdiansk of the Zaporizhzhia region "one of the most serious".

The russian Telegram channel Fighterbomber, which is associated with the russian Aerospace Forces, writes about this.

"The morning is not good... One of the most serious blows for the entire time of the SVO [special military operation] (this is how russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine, - ed.). If not the most serious," the message reads.

It is claimed that as a result of the strikes on the airfields in Luhansk and Berdiansk, russian troops suffered losses in personnel and equipment.

He added that the army aviation of the occupiers was based on these airfields.

At the same time, the author of the message states that the attack on the airfields was allegedly carried out by ATACMS ballistic missiles.

It should be noted that no one officially announced the provision of these missiles to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, October 17, the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the strikes on airfields in Luhansk and Berdiansk.

We also reported that on September 21, the SSU and the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a joint attack on the Saky airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.