Overnight into October 17, russian troops directed six kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136 type to the Odesa Region, all of them were shot down. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

It is noted that the drones entered from the Black Sea.

"The wreckage of one of the downed UAVs fell on the Odesa yacht club, where the sailing school building and property storage hangar were destroyed, civilian private boats and yachts were damaged. No people were injured," the military said.

They added that later the enemy launched an Kh-59 missile, which was destroyed by air defense forces in the sky over the Mykolaiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier on Monday, October 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that during the week, the occupiers made about a hundred unsuccessful attempts to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions near Avdiyivka.

Despite this, russian troops continue to carry out assault operations in the Avdiyivka axis. They actively use aviation to support ground forces.