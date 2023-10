Occupiers attack Ukraine with missiles and Shaheds at night. Air defense downed all attack drones and guided a

Overnight into Tuesday, October 17, russian troops launched a combined attack on Ukraine using a cruise missile, as well as S-300 missiles and attack drones.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in Telegram.

"Since the beginning of the day, the russian occupiers have launched another air-missile attack on Ukraine, using an Kh-59 guided air missile, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 6 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs. One Kh-59 guided air missile and 6 enemy Shahed-136/131 were destroyed by air defense forces and means," said the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that on the night of October 17, the enemy used six strike UAVs from the area of Cape Chuada (Crimea) and one Kh-59 guided air missile from a Su-34 aircraft.

The use of two S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles by the enemy in the eastern direction was also recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier on Monday, October 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that during the week, the occupiers made about a hundred unsuccessful attempts to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions near Avdiyivka.

Despite this, russian troops continue to carry out assault operations in the Avdiyivka axis. They actively use aviation to support ground forces.