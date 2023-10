The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of Yulia Kochatok as the provisional director of the Ukrvuhillia state enterprise.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In September 2019, the government approved the appointment of Kochatok to the post of the provisional director of the Derzhvuhlepostach state enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed the Ukrvuhillia state enterprise director Oleksandr Kheilo as Deputy Minister of Energy.