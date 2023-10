Due to bad weather, 67 settlements in the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv Regions were cut off.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to adverse weather conditions, power was cut off in 67 settlements in four regions: 2,800 consumers remain without power in the Kyiv Region, 3,000 consumers in the Kirovohrad Region, more than 3,000 consumers in the Khmelnytskyi Region, more than 5,000 consumers in the Chernihiv Region," the message says.

As a result of technological violations, 7,800 consumers lost power in the Zaporizhzhia Region, 2,600 - in the Odesa Region.

"At night, the enemy carried out another missile and drone attack on the territory of Ukraine. In the Poltava Region, as a result of the shelling, power lines were damaged, several residential buildings were cut off. In the Kharkiv Region, gas supply was restored to 2,700 households that were left without gas due to the shelling of gas distribution stations (GDS) on the night of October 12. More than 4,000 households remain without gas supply. Emergency and restoration work is ongoing," the message says.

According to the report, on October 15, a 150 kV substation in Kherson was cut off as a result of a missile strike, leaving 130,000 consumers without power.

Currently, all consumers have been restored.

Also, due to shelling, a part of consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions remains without power.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, October 16, the russian invaders launched 12 Shahed attack drones, 5 Kh-59 guided air missiles and 1 Iskander M ballistic missile on the territory of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military managed to destroy 11 Shaheds and 2 air missiles.