As of October 10, the debt of the Ukrenergo national energy company to the Guaranteed Buyer state enterprise for the service of increasing the production of electricity from alternative energy sources, provided by the state-owned enterprise, amounts to UAH 29.9 billion.

This is stated in the message of the Guaranteed Buyer, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the level of settlements with electricity producers under the "green" tariff for 9 months of 2023 is 52.6%, while this indicator was 55.3% in 2022, and 99% in 2021.

The total volume of electricity purchased from producers at the "green" tariff for 9 months is 6,717,000 MWh.

At the same time, in 2023, UAH 22.7 million were paid for purchased electricity under the "green" tariff, including UAH 0.97 million of debt for 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Energy Commission will check Ukrenergo through the electricity accounting of the renewable energy facilities working in the occupation.

In December 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Artem Nekrasov as acting director of SE Guaranteed Buyer instead of Andrii Pylypenko.

In April 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers created the Guaranteed Buyer state-owned enterprise to perform the functions of a guaranteed buyer of electricity from renewable sources.