The National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) will conduct an unscheduled on-site inspection of the Ukrenergo national energy company through the possible provision of the commission and the Guaranteed Buyer state enterprise with inaccurate information regarding certified data on commercial accounting of electric energy for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2022.

This is stated in the message of the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The reason for the inspection was the corresponding appeal of the Guaranteed Buyer.

"In the Guaranteed Buyer’s appeal to the regulator, it is stated that the certified data provided to it by the Ukrenergo on the hourly volumes of electricity distribution and consumption by each generating unit of sellers for the period from January to December 2022 did not indicate that the part of the stations for which the data of commercial accounting of distribution/consumption was provided works in a non-synchronous mode with the Unified Energy System of Ukraine. The supply by all generating units of all electricity in the trading zone of the Unified Energy System of Ukraine was also indicated. Besides, the Energy Commission did not provide certified commercial accounting data indicating the synchronous/non-synchronous mode of operation with the Unified Energy System of Ukraine of the specified generating units from January to December 2022," the statement said.

At the same time, according to the message provided by Ukrenergo to the Energy Commission, the above information indicates the provision of certified commercial accounting data to the Guaranteed Buyer for the period from January to December 2022, indicating the synchronous/non-synchronous mode of operation of generating units in the Unified Energy System of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, solar stations under russian occupation, co-owned by the close circle of Deputy Head of the President’s Office Rostyslav Shurma, received payment at a "green tariff" until the summer of 2023. Although, presumably, they had no connection with the Unified Energy System of Ukraine.