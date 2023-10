After completion of repairs, on October 16, a power unit at one of the thermal power plants (TPP) with an operating capacity of 250 MW was connected to the network.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, a power unit came out of repair at one of the TPPs, which added an additional 250 MW of power to the power system. The electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to meet the needs of consumers. A large-scale repair campaign is underway at generation facilities - thermal, hydro and nuclear," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1.5 GW of the planned 1.7 GW of additional capacity was added to the power system in preparation for the heating season.