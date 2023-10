During the night attack on Ukraine, the Air Defense shot down 11 russian kamikaze drones and two Kh-59 missiles. In turn, the russian federation launched an Iskander ballistic missile, 12 UAVs, and five Kh-59 missiles over Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

So, on the night of October 16, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine from several directions, using ballistic weapons, guided air missiles, and attack drones.

"As a result of combat work, two Kh-59 missiles and 11 Shahed-136/131 guided air missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force," the statement says.

It is reported that the use of one Iskander May ballistic missile, five Kh-59 guided air missiles, and 12 Shahed-136/131 type UAVs was recorded.

Aircraft missiles attacked the northern and eastern regions of Ukraine; the enemy sent missiles in various directions, in particular to the west.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, russian troops fired two rockets at night in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One of them was destroyed by the air defense forces of the East Command. The second missile hit the territory of the Dnipro District of the region.