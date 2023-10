Invaders drop more than 10 corrected air bombs on Kherson Region within hour

The aviation of the russian occupation army for about an hour more than ten times attacked the part of the Kherson Region controlled by Ukraine. The russians used corrected air bombs (CABs).

This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

The Administration said that the first strikes of russian aviation were recorded at about 10:00 a.m.

Two russian air bombs hit the suburbs of Kherson, hitting residential buildings and infrastructure.

Another 11 corrected air bombs were fired by the occupiers at four settlements of the Beryslavskyi District.

The scale of destruction in these settlements is being established.

According to the Nikolaev Vanek Telegram channel, in total, russian aviation released 14 bombs in the Kherson Region within an hour.

Recall that earlier today the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko said that as a result of an air strike by russians in several areas of Kherson, electricity disappeared and interruptions in water supply began.

At 12:44 p.m., the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on his Telegram channel, announced the restoration of power supply to Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 12, the russian occupiers fired on a children's hospital in Kherson. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

And on October 9, one of the libraries was under attack in Kherson. Then one civilian was injured.