On the morning of October 15, the enemy launched an airstrike in the area of a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko announced this on Telegram.

"About an hour ago, 30 minutes apart, the russian military carried out an airstrike from SU-34, preliminary 2 KABs, in the area of ​ ​ a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson!" the statement said.

Before that, Mrochko said that in the morning in Kherson there was a powerful explosion, immediately after which electricity disappeared in some areas of the city, there were water supply interruptions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of October 15, the russian occupiers struck with a guided aerial bomb on the village of Druzheliubivka, Izium District. Two people were killed.

During the past day, the enemy launched 2 missile and 43 air strikes, carried out 59 attacks from MLRS on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.