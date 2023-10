Russians keep trying to break through AFU defense on Avdiivka axis - General Staff

On the Avdiivka axis, the enemy does not give up trying to break through the Ukrainian defense. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation on the Melitopol axis and are conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut axis. During the past day, about 60 combat clashes occurred.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The defense forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations on the Melitopol axis and offensive actions in the Bakhmut axis, destroy the enemy, liberate the temporarily occupied territories step by step, and get entrenched on the reached frontiers," the statement said.

So, during the past day there were about 60 combat clashes. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 43 air strikes, carried out 59 attacks from MLRS on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Private dwellings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

In the area of responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group, on the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening axes, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Region.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks in the Synkivka and Ivanivka districts of the Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman axis, the Defense Forces continue to deter the enemy's offensive in the areas of Makiivka, Serebrianske forestry of the Luhansk Region and Torske in the Donetsk Region. Here the defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian soldiers continue assault actions south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and get entrenched at the reached frontiers.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiivka axis, the enemy does not abandon attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense, but without success. Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske, Donetsk Region.

On the Mariinka axis, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the Mariinka district of the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the occupiers tried 5 times to restore the lost position in the areas of Robotyne and Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region, did not succeed.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson axis, the defense forces are fighting counter-battery, destroying support depots and successfully striking the rear of the enemy.

"The defense forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation on the Melitopol axis, inflict casualties on the occupying troops in manpower and equipment, deplete the enemy along the entire front line," the General Staff said.

During the day, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 12 attacks on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, another 2 attacks on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile forces units hit a control point, 2 artillery equipment units and an area of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Eastern grouping of troops, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced new russian offensives in the area of ​ ​ Makiivka and on the Kupiansk axis.

The head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, Vitalii Barabash, said that the russian occupiers had set a new date for reaching the administrative borders of the Donetsk Region - December 31.