A spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the telethon, said that on October 13, the Pavel Derzhavin ship was attacked twice in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Yesterday was 'Friday the thirteenth' for the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation... The patrol ship 'Pavel Derzhavin' was hit twice. Only from the second time it realized that it was time for it to get out of our Sevastopol. We also confirm the defeat of the tug 'Muru' (rescue towing vessel of the Black Sea Fleet 'Professor Nikolay Muru'). It is towed away, it has corresponding damage," Pletenchuk emphasized.

The speaker noted that he could not yet tell how the russian ships and other details of the operation were attacked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, attacked the russian missile carrier Buyan and the ship Pavel Derzhavin. Enemy ships were struck by Sea Baby drones with experimental weapons.