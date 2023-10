Ukrainian Navy confirms another hit of russian Black Sea Fleet ship Pavel Derzhavin. Information about Buyan-M

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirm another hit of the patrol ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation Pavel Derzhavin. Now the ship is leaving the previously occupied section of the Black Sea.

The spokesman for the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk made the corresponding statement on the air of Espreso.

According to him, the Navy confirms another hit of the Pavel Derzhavin ship.

Currently, the occupiers’ ship is leaving the Black Sea section, where it was damaged, and heads eastward.

Pletenchuk also commented on numerous reports regarding the Alrosa submarine or the small missile ship of the Buyan-M project.

"We cannot officially confirm this information yet," the Navy spokesman said.

Pavel Derzhavin is a patrol ship of project 22160 of the Vasily Bykov type as part of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation.

The ship is equipped with eight Kalibr-K modular missile systems, which can be armed with Kalibr or Kh-35 missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, October 13, reports appeared on social networks that an explosion occurred on a russian ship in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine announced a joint operation with the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during which a small missile ship Buyan-M was damaged in Sevastopol.

The SSU also added that on October 11, an attack was carried out on the patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin, as a result of which it also suffered damage.